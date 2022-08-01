Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG)

Segment by Application

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints and Coatings and Lubricants Industrial

Cosmetics Industrial

Industrial Packing

Others

By Company

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Boron Compounds

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

DANGDONG RIJIN

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Israel

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Premium Grade(PG)

1.2.3 Standard Grade(SG)

1.2.4 Custom Grade(CG)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

1.3.3 Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

1.3.4 Paints and Coatings and Lubricants Industrial

1.3.5 Cosmetics Industrial

1.3.6 Industrial Packing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Production

2.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Israel

3 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028



