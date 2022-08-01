Global Coil Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Coil Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coil Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyester Coil Coating
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
Plastisol Coil Coating
Others
Segment by Application
Building
Transport
Appliance
Others
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
Valspar
NIPSEA Group
Beckers
KCC
Actega(Altana)
Axalta
Dura Coat Products
Daikin
Titan Coating
KelCoatings
Srisol
Unicheminc
Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical
Henkel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
China Taiwan
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
