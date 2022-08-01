Uncategorized

Global L-Arginine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

L-Arginine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L-Arginine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

Supplements and Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Company

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 L-Arginine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global L-Arginine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Pharma Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global L-Arginine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supplements and Nutrition
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global L-Arginine Production
2.1 Global L-Arginine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global L-Arginine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global L-Arginine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global L-Arginine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global L-Arginine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global L-Arginine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global L-Arginine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global L-Arginine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global L-Arginine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global L-Arginine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global L-Arginine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales L-Arginine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global L-Arginine Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global L-Arginine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global L-Arginin

 

