Pearl Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pearl Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Pearl Pigment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Pearl Pigment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Pearl Pigment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Pearl Pigment market was valued at 1259.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1546.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Pearl Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Industrial Grade Pearl Pigment

Cosmetics Grade Pearl Pigment

Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Printing

Plastic

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Leather

Others

Global Pearl Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pearl Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pearl Pigment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pearl Pigment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Pearl Pigment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pearl Pigment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck KGaA

BASF

Altana

Kuncai Material Technologies

DIC Corporation

Ruicheng New Materials

Volor Pearl Pigment

CQV

Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material

RIKA Technology

Nihon Koken Kogyo

YAYANG Global

Zhejiang Angel New Materials

Yipin Pigments

Hebei Oxen New Materials

Kolortek

ISuo Chem

Nanyang LingBao

Longhua Pearl Lustre Pigments

Yortay Fine Chemicals

Leio Industrial

Pritty Pearlescent Pigments

Geotech International B.V.

