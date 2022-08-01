Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Prostate Biopsy Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prostate Biopsy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
TRUS (trans-rectal ultrasound)
TPBX (trans-perineal)
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)
By Company
BK
Hitachi
Invivo
Perineologic
Bard/BD
Best NOMOS
DK
CIVCO
Koelis
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prostate Biopsy Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 TRUS (trans-rectal ultrasound)
1.2.3 TPBX (trans-perineal)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Prostate Biopsy Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Prostate Biopsy Equ
