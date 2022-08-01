EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market , Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Segment by Type

Computing Chip

MCU Function Chip

Power Chip

Driver Chip

Sensor Chip

Analog Chip

Functional Safety Chip

Power Supply Chip

Memory Chip

Communication Chip

EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Segment by Application

Power Control

Battery Management

In-Vehicle Infotainment System

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Others

The report on the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market player consisting of:

Infineon

NXP

Renesas

Texas Instrument

ST

Onsemi

Microchip

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Winbond

Western Digital

Wingtech

Kioxia

GigaDevice

ISSI

Analog Devices

Nanya

SemiDrive

Horizon Robotics

Powersemi

–Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Infineon EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.2 NXP

7.2.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.2.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NXP EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NXP EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.2.5 NXP Recent Development

7.3 Renesas

7.3.1 Renesas Corporation Information

7.3.2 Renesas Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Renesas EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Renesas EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.3.5 Renesas Recent Development

7.4 Texas Instrument

7.4.1 Texas Instrument Corporation Information

7.4.2 Texas Instrument Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Texas Instrument EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Texas Instrument EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.4.5 Texas Instrument Recent Development

7.5 ST

7.5.1 ST Corporation Information

7.5.2 ST Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ST EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ST EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.5.5 ST Recent Development

7.6 Onsemi

7.6.1 Onsemi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Onsemi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Onsemi EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Onsemi EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.6.5 Onsemi Recent Development

7.7 Microchip

7.7.1 Microchip Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microchip Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Microchip EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Microchip EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.7.5 Microchip Recent Development

7.8 Micron

7.8.1 Micron Corporation Information

7.8.2 Micron Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Micron EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Micron EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.8.5 Micron Recent Development

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Samsung EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Samsung EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.9.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.10 SK Hynix

7.10.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information

7.10.2 SK Hynix Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SK Hynix EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SK Hynix EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.10.5 SK Hynix Recent Development

7.11 Winbond

7.11.1 Winbond Corporation Information

7.11.2 Winbond Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Winbond EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Winbond EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Products Offered

7.11.5 Winbond Recent Development

7.12 Western Digital

7.12.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

7.12.2 Western Digital Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Western Digital EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Western Digital Products Offered

7.12.5 Western Digital Recent Development

7.13 Wingtech

7.13.1 Wingtech Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wingtech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wingtech EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wingtech Products Offered

7.13.5 Wingtech Recent Development

7.14 Kioxia

7.14.1 Kioxia Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kioxia Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kioxia EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kioxia Products Offered

7.14.5 Kioxia Recent Development

7.15 GigaDevice

7.15.1 GigaDevice Corporation Information

7.15.2 GigaDevice Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GigaDevice EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GigaDevice Products Offered

7.15.5 GigaDevice Recent Development

7.16 ISSI

7.16.1 ISSI Corporation Information

7.16.2 ISSI Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ISSI EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ISSI Products Offered

7.16.5 ISSI Recent Development

7.17 Analog Devices

7.17.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

7.17.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Analog Devices EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Analog Devices Products Offered

7.17.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

7.18 Nanya

7.18.1 Nanya Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nanya Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nanya EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nanya Products Offered

7.18.5 Nanya Recent Development

7.19 SemiDrive

7.19.1 SemiDrive Corporation Information

7.19.2 SemiDrive Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SemiDrive EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SemiDrive Products Offered

7.19.5 SemiDrive Recent Development

7.20 Horizon Robotics

7.20.1 Horizon Robotics Corporation Information

7.20.2 Horizon Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Horizon Robotics EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Horizon Robotics Products Offered

7.20.5 Horizon Robotics Recent Development

7.21 Powersemi

7.21.1 Powersemi Corporation Information

7.21.2 Powersemi Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Powersemi EV (Electric Vehicle) Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Powersemi Products Offered

7.21.5 Powersemi Recent Development

