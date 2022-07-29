Oxyfluorfen Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oxyfluorfen in global, including the following market information:
Global Oxyfluorfen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oxyfluorfen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Oxyfluorfen companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oxyfluorfen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Goal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oxyfluorfen include Monsanto, Shanghai Agrochina Chemical, Shandong Qiaochang Chemical, Chongqing Shurong Chemical, Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials, Sunking Chemical Industrial, Shanghai Mingdou Chemical, Guangzhou Yishun Biological Technology and Nantong Runfeng Petro-Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oxyfluorfen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oxyfluorfen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Goal
Koltar
RH-2915
Global Oxyfluorfen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Herbicide
Others
Global Oxyfluorfen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oxyfluorfen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oxyfluorfen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oxyfluorfen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oxyfluorfen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Oxyfluorfen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monsanto
Shanghai Agrochina Chemical
Shandong Qiaochang Chemical
Chongqing Shurong Chemical
Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials
Sunking Chemical Industrial
Shanghai Mingdou Chemical
Guangzhou Yishun Biological Technology
Nantong Runfeng Petro-Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oxyfluorfen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oxyfluorfen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oxyfluorfen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oxyfluorfen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oxyfluorfen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oxyfluorfen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oxyfluorfen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oxyfluorfen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oxyfluorfen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oxyfluorfen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oxyfluorfen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxyfluorfen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oxyfluorfen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oxyfluorfen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oxyfluorfen Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Goal
4.1.3 Koltar
4.1.4 RH-2915
4.2 By Type – Global Oxyfl
