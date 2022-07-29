Solvent Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Solvent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solvent market was valued at 36590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43740 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent include Neste Corporation, Novacap, Oxea Corporation, Pallav Chemicals & Solvents, Riwa Chemical, Sasol, Sonneborn, Spectrochem and Stoopen & Meeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Solvents
Inorganic Solvents
Global Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage
Agricultural
Automotive
Industrial Cleaning
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Neste Corporation
Novacap
Oxea Corporation
Pallav Chemicals & Solvents
Riwa Chemical
Sasol
Sonneborn
Spectrochem
Stoopen & Meeus
Sumitomo Chemical
Sunbelt Corp
Sunrich Group
The DOW Chemical Company
The Solvents Company
TOP Solvent Company Limited
Total
Versalis
Adhik Chemicals
Amritlal Chemaux
Anirox Pigments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solvent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solvent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solvent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solvent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solvent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solvent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solvent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solvent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Solvents
4.1.3 Inorganic Solvents
4.2 By Type – Global Solvent Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Solvent Reve
