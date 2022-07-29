Cellulose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulose in global, including the following market information:

Global Cellulose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cellulose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cellulose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Cellulose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cellulose include DuPont, Honeywell International, INVISTA, FiberVisions Products, Eastman Chemical, Nylstar, Zhejiang Fulida, Lenzing and Weyerhaeuser Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Cellulose

Synthetic Cellulose

Global Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Paper and Pulp

Construction

Electrical/Insulation

Textile

Fireproofing

Others

Global Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Honeywell International

INVISTA

FiberVisions Products

Eastman Chemical

Nylstar

Zhejiang Fulida

Lenzing

Weyerhaeuser Company

Daicel Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellulose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cellulose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cellulose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cellulose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cellulose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cellulose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellulose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cellulose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Cellulose

4.1.3 Synthetic Cellulose

4.2 By Type – Global Cellulose Revenue & Forecasts

