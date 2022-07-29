Energy Efficient Material Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Energy Efficient Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Energy Efficient Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Energy Efficient Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Energy Efficient Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Energy Efficient Material market was valued at 10780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14020 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyisocyanurate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Energy Efficient Material include Cornerstone Industrial Mineral Corporation, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain, Australian Perlite, World Minerals, Loyal Group, Ineos Group, Asahi Fiber Glass and Ameron International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Energy Efficient Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Energy Efficient Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Energy Efficient Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyisocyanurate
Extruded Polystyrene
Expanded Polystyrene
Fiberglass
Cellulose
Mineral Wool
Others
Global Energy Efficient Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Energy Efficient Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Civil Building
Residence
Global Energy Efficient Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Energy Efficient Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Energy Efficient Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Energy Efficient Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Energy Efficient Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Energy Efficient Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cornerstone Industrial Mineral Corporation
PPG Industries
Saint-Gobain
Australian Perlite
World Minerals
Loyal Group
Ineos Group
Asahi Fiber Glass
Ameron International
China Jushi Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Energy Efficient Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Energy Efficient Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Energy Efficient Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Energy Efficient Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Energy Efficient Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Energy Efficient Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Energy Efficient Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Energy Efficient Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Energy Efficient Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Energy Efficient Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Energy Efficient Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Energy Efficient Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Energy Efficient Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Efficient Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Energy Efficient Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Energy Efficient Materia
