Dichloroethane (DCE) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dichloroethane (DCE) in global, including the following market information:

The global Dichloroethane (DCE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1,1-Dichloroethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dichloroethane (DCE) include Dow Chemical, FORMOSA PLASTICS, Oxy, Seidler Chemical, A. B. Enterprises, Triveni Aromatics And Perfumery, QVC, Young`s Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dichloroethane (DCE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dichloroethane (DCE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dichloroethane (DCE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dichloroethane (DCE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dichloroethane (DCE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dichloroethane (DCE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichloroethane (DCE) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dichloroethane (DCE) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dichloroethane (DCE) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob

