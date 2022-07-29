Superconducting Magnet Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Superconducting Magnet in global, including the following market information:

The global Superconducting Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Superconducting Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Superconducting Magnet include Siemens, General Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Agilent Technologies, Janis Research, Superconductors, Cryo Magnetics, American Magnetics and Oxford Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Superconducting Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Superconducting Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Superconducting Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

