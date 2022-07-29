Expandable Polystyrene Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expandable Polystyrene in global, including the following market information:

The global Expandable Polystyrene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Expanded Polystyrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expandable Polystyrene include ACH Foam Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Alpek SAB de CV (Mexico), BASF SE (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PJSC SIBUR Holding (Russia), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH (Austria), Synbra Holding bv (Netherlands) and Synthos S.A. (Poland) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expandable Polystyrene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expandable Polystyrene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expandable Polystyrene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expandable Polystyrene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expandable Polystyrene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expandable Polystyrene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expandable Polystyrene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expandable Polystyrene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expandable Polystyrene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expandable Polystyrene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expandable Polystyrene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expandable Polystyrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expandable Polystyrene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expandable Polystyrene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Polystyrene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expandable Polystyrene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Polystyrene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

