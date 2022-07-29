Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pure Polyester Power Coatings in global, including the following market information:

The global Pure Polyester Power Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Texture Finish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pure Polyester Power Coatings include Rapid Coat, Fineshine, Fam Powder Coating, Forbidden City Paint, Guangzhou Coaking New Material Technology, Dongyang Zhengchang Power Coating, Chempher Coating, Suraj Coats and Neat Koat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pure Polyester Power Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pure Polyester Power Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

