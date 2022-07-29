Dual-phase Steel Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dual-phase Steel in global, including the following market information:

The global Dual-phase Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dual-phase Steel include ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Swedish Steel?SSAB?, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Baosteel Group, Kobe Steel and POSCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dual-phase Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dual-phase Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dual-phase Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dual-phase Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dual-phase Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dual-phase Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dual-phase Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dual-phase Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dual-phase Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dual-phase Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dual-phase Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

