Epoxy Paint Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Paint in global, including the following market information:

The global Epoxy Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Base Epoxy Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Paint include AkzoNobel, Jotun, Hempel, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Kansai, Chugoku Marine Paint, Sherwin-Williams and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Paint Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Epoxy Paint Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solvent Base Epoxy Paint

4.1.3 Water Base Epoxy Paint

4.2 By Type –

