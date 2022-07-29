Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is the chemical compound with the formula HO2CCH=CHCO2H. This report studies the Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid which is mainly used in unsaturated resins, organic synthesis, pharmaceuticals, greases, and preservative industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: ?98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid include Bartek Ingredients, Polynt Group, Thirumalai Chemical, Isegen, Fuso Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai, Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering and Changzhou Yabang Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: ?98.5%

Purity: ?99%

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Unsaturated Resin

Organic Synthesis

Others

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Grade Fumaric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt Group

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Nippon Shokubai

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Anhui Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

Zhejiang Dongda Biological Technology

China Blue Star Harbin Petrochemical

Jiangsu Suhua Group

Jiaoda Rising Weinan Chemical

China BBCA Group

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

