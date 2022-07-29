Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyamide powders can be natural or charged, they make possible the production of functional parts with good thermomechanical properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PA11 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing include BASF, Arkema, Royal DSM, Evonik, Stratasys, DowDuPont, Ultimaker, EOS and Prodways, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PA11
PA12
PA2200
PA6
PA11CF&GF
PA12CF&GF
Others
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Arkema
Royal DSM
Evonik
Stratasys
DowDuPont
Ultimaker
EOS
Prodways
HP
Polymaker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyamide Powder For 3D Printing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyamide
