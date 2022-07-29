Copper Concentrate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Used as raw materials in copper smelting, copper concentrates have a copper content of about 30% by weight. The remainder consists mostly of sulfur and iron. Copper concentrates are made mostly from sulfide ores.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Concentrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Copper Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Concentrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pyrometallurgical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Concentrate include BHP Billiton, Vale, Codelco, Freeport MacMoRan, Anglo Ameirican, Glencore, Russian Copper Company, Boliden Group and Eti Bak?r, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pyrometallurgical
Hydrometallurgy
Global Copper Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical Industry
Mechanical Industry
Chemical Industry
Military & Defense
Others
Global Copper Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Copper Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Copper Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BHP Billiton
Vale
Codelco
Freeport MacMoRan
Anglo Ameirican
Glencore
Russian Copper Company
Boliden Group
Eti Bak?r
Southern Copper Corporation
Antofagasta
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
CopperChem Limited
Jiangxi Copper Corporation
Jinchuan Group
Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group
Daye Nonferrous Metals Group
Yunnan Copper Industry
ZTS Non-ferrous Metals Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Concentrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Concentrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Concentrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Concentrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Concentrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Concentrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Concentrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Concentrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Concentrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Concentrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Concentrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Concentrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Concentrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Concentrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Concentrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Concentrate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Concentrate Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/