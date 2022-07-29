SBR Rubber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

StyreneButadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SBR Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global SBR Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SBR Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five SBR Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global SBR Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SBR Rubber include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers(Ashland) and LG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SBR Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SBR Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

Solution-SBR (S-SBR)

Global SBR Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Automotive

Others

Global SBR Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBR Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SBR Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SBR Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SBR Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies SBR Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Goodyear

JSR

TSRC

Trinseo

Synthos

Lion Elastomers(Ashland)

LG

Bridgestone

Michelin

Sibur

Eni

Asahi Kasei

East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Sinopec

Zhechen

Tianjin Lugang

Fujian Petrochemical Industrial Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SBR Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SBR Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SBR Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SBR Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SBR Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SBR Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SBR Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SBR Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SBR Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SBR Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SBR Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SBR Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SBR Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBR Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SBR Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBR Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SBR Rubber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

4.1.3 Solution-SBR (S-SBR)

4.2 By Type – Global SBR Rubber Reve

