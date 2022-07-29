Adsorption Equipment Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adsorption is the process by which residual molecular forces at the surface of solids attract molecules of gases and vapors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adsorption Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Adsorption Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adsorption Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Adsorption Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adsorption Equipment market was valued at 330.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 403.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 10,000 CFM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adsorption Equipment include Durr Aktiengesellschaft, CECO Environmental, Evoqua Water Technologies, TIGG, Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik, TAIKISHA LIMITED, Environmental C & C Inc., Gulf Coast Environmental Systems and Monroe Environmental. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adsorption Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adsorption Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 10,000 CFM
10,000-50,000 CFM
More than 50,000 CFM
Global Adsorption Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Paints
Chemical
Semiconductor
Printing
Global Adsorption Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adsorption Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adsorption Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adsorption Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adsorption Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Adsorption Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Durr Aktiengesellschaft
CECO Environmental
Evoqua Water Technologies
TIGG
Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik
TAIKISHA LIMITED
Environmental C & C Inc.
Gulf Coast Environmental Systems
Monroe Environmental
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adsorption Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adsorption Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adsorption Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adsorption Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adsorption Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adsorption Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adsorption Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adsorption Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adsorption Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adsorption Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adsorption Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adsorption Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adsorption Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorption Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adsorption Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adsorption Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
