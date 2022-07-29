Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-woven adhesive is adhesive to bonding non-woven fabrics. Adhesives for non-woven hygiene products are primarily used in the manufacture of baby diapers and feminine hygiene pads and shields, as well as adult incontinence products. To ensure maximum protection, high adhesion abilities, resistance, and, in some cases, elasticity under stress are key features of adhesives used in these applications. Further, adhesives for hygiene products need to avoid skin irritations and other adverse effects when they come in contact with the human skin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrenic Block Copolymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Moresco Corporation, Lohmann- Koester, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., ADTEK Malaysia, Colquimica Adhesives and Savare Specialty Adhesives and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrenic Block Copolymers
Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin
Ethylene Vinly Acetate
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hot-melt
Other
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Arkema
Moresco Corporation
Lohmann- Koester
Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.
ADTEK Malaysia
Colquimica Adhesives
Savare Specialty Adhesives
Palmetto Adhesives
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-woven Adhesives for Baby Care Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
