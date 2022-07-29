Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It is manufactured by the encapsulation technology, where the surface of sodium bicarbonate salt is coated with the hydrogenated vegetable oil.The encapsulation controls the chemical activity and release of carbon dioxide and in turn enhance the quality of the product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate in global, including the following market information:
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton seed oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate include Basic Equine Health LLC, Clabber Girl Corporation, Indukern SA, Ingrizo NV, VEDEQSA, Veripan Ltd and Watson Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton seed oil
Palm oil
Others
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bakery Industry
Animal Feed Industry
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Basic Equine Health LLC
Clabber Girl Corporation
Indukern SA
Ingrizo NV
VEDEQSA
Veripan Ltd
Watson Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Encapsulated Sodium Bicarbonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Encapsulated Sodium Bica
