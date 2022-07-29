PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coating is a water-based coating applied to plastic films that offers a high chemical inertness, excellent resistance to moisture and oxygen, glossy appearance to the film. It is mainly used for in food and beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sector. In food and beverage sector, it is for packaging dairy products, meat, confectionaries, fruits, and vegetables.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Coating Food Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five PVDC Coating Food Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVDC Coating Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVDC Coating Food Packaging include Innovia Films, Krehalon Food Packaging, Marubeni Group, MSP Corporation, Bilcare Solutions, Caprihans, Cryovac, Perlen Packaging and SKC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVDC Coating Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PE
PP
PVC
PA
PET
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products
Fruits And Vegetables
Pet Food
Baby Food
Confection
Meat, Poultry & Seafood
Others
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVDC Coating Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVDC Coating Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVDC Coating Food Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies PVDC Coating Food Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Innovia Films
Krehalon Food Packaging
Marubeni Group
MSP Corporation
Bilcare Solutions
Caprihans
Cryovac
Perlen Packaging
SKC
FILCON
Sealed Air
CCL Industries
Jindal Poly Films
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVDC Coating Food Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVDC Coating Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDC Coating Food Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVDC Coating Food Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Coating Food Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVDC Coating Food Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
