Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Linear alkylbenzenes (sometimes also known as LABs) are a family of organic compounds with the formula C6H5CnH2n+1. Typically, n lies between 10 and 16, although generally supplied as a tighter cut, such as C12-C15, C12-C13 and C10-C13, for detergent use. The CnH2n+1 chain is unbranched. They are mainly produced as intermediate in the production of surfactants, for use in detergent. Since the 1960s, LABs have emerged as the dominant precursor of biodegradable detergents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkylbenzene(LAB) in global, including the following market information:

The global Alkylbenzene(LAB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/159395/global-alkylbenzene-market-2022-2028-63

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LABSA 96% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkylbenzene(LAB) include Stepan, CEPSA, Sasol, KAPACHIM, SK GROUP, Fogla Group, New India Detergents Ltd., ISU Chemical and AK ChemTech Co.,LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkylbenzene(LAB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159395/global-alkylbenzene-market-2022-2028-63

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkylbenzene(LAB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkylbenzene(LAB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkylbenzene(LAB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylbenzene(LAB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkylbenzene(LAB) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylbenzene(LAB) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Alkylbenzene(LAB) Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/159395/global-alkylbenzene-market-2022-2028-63

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

