Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate in global, including the following market information:

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colourless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate include Siddharth Carbochem Products, MFCI Co., Clariant and Universal Esters, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colourless

Light Yellow

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Perfume

Soap

Cosmetics

Sunscreens

Others

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siddharth Carbochem Products

MFCI Co.

Clariant

Universal Esters

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octyl 2-Hydroxybenzoate Companies

4 Sights by Product

