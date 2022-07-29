Sodium Sulphate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium sulphate, or sodium sulfate, is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents as a filling material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Sulphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Sodium Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Byproduct Sodium Sulphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Sulphate include Nafine Chemical Industry Group, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical, Huaian Salt Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, Minera de Santa Marta, Alkim Alkali and Lenzing Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Byproduct Sodium Sulphate
Natural Product Sodium Sulphate
Global Sodium Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Others
Global Sodium Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Sodium Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nafine Chemical Industry Group
Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical
Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical
Huaian Salt Chemical
Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate
Grupo Industrial Crimidesa
Minera de Santa Marta
Alkim Alkali
Lenzing Group
S.A. SULQUISA
Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals
Searles Valley Minerals
Hunan Light Industry & Salt
Adisseo
Saltex
Perstorp
Cordenka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Sulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Sulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Sulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sulphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Sulphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sulphate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Byproduct Sod
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/