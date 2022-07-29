Sodium Sulphate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium sulphate, or sodium sulfate, is one of the basic raw materials used in detergent, paper, glass, textile and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents as a filling material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Sulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Sulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Sulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sodium Sulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Sulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Byproduct Sodium Sulphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Sulphate include Nafine Chemical Industry Group, Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical, Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical, Huaian Salt Chemical, Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate, Grupo Industrial Crimidesa, Minera de Santa Marta, Alkim Alkali and Lenzing Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Sulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Byproduct Sodium Sulphate

Natural Product Sodium Sulphate

Global Sodium Sulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry

Glass Industry

Cellulose and Paper Industry

Textile and Leather Industry

Others

Global Sodium Sulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Sulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Sulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Sulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sodium Sulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nafine Chemical Industry Group

Jiangsu Yinzhu Chemical

Sichuan Union Xinli Chemical

Huaian Salt Chemical

Hongya Qingyijiang Sodium Sulphate

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

Minera de Santa Marta

Alkim Alkali

Lenzing Group

S.A. SULQUISA

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals

Searles Valley Minerals

Hunan Light Industry & Salt

Adisseo

Saltex

Perstorp

Cordenka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Sulphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Sulphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Sulphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Sulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sulphate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Byproduct Sod

