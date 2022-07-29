Global Consumer Foam Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Segment by Application
Bedding and Furniture
Automotive
Consumer Electronics and Appliances
Footwear
Sports and Recreational Products
Others
By Company
BASF
Covestro AG
Dow
Huntsman Corporation
JSP
Recticel
Rogers Corporation
Saint-Gobain
Armacell
Sealed Air
Zotefoams
Trelleborg AB
Tosoh
Sekisui Chemical
Eurofoam Group
Borealis AG
Kaneka Corporation
Chemtura
Woodbridge
Hanwha Chemical Corporation
ACH Foam Technologies , LLC
Arkema
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Toray Industries
Loyalty Group Limited
SIMONA AMERICA Inc.
SABIC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
