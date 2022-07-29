Dispersible Polymer Powders Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymer powders are produced by spray-drying polymer dispersions. In contact with water, the dispersible polymer powder grains disintegrate and release the individual dispersion particles again.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dispersible Polymer Powders in global, including the following market information:

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dispersible Polymer Powders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dispersible Polymer Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dispersible Polymer Powders include Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont, BASF, Akzo Nobel, Puyang Yintai Industrial Trading Company Ltd. and Archroma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dispersible Polymer Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE)

Vinyl Acetate-Vinyl Chloride-Ethylene (VAc-VC-E)

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Roads

Other

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dispersible Polymer Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dispersible Polymer Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dispersible Polymer Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dispersible Polymer Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dispersible Polymer Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wacker Chemie AG

DowDuPont

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Puyang Yintai Industrial Trading Company Ltd.

Archroma

