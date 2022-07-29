Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Carbon Dioxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liter)
Global top five Industrial Carbon Dioxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Carbon Dioxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Carbon Dioxide include Linde, Air Liquid, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, India Glycols, SOL Group, Air Water and Hunan Kaimeite Gases and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Carbon Dioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2N
2N-4N
>4N
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemicals and Petroleum Industry
Metals Industry
Food and Beverages
Health Care and Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Carbon Dioxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Carbon Dioxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Carbon Dioxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liter)
Key companies Industrial Carbon Dioxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linde
Air Liquid
Air Products and Chemicals
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Messer Group
India Glycols
SOL Group
Air Water
Hunan Kaimeite Gases
Gulf Cryo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Carbon Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Carbon Dioxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Carbon Dioxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Carbon Dioxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Carbon Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Carbon Dioxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Carbon Dioxid
