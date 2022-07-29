High Temperature Grease Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Grease in global, including the following market information:

Global High Temperature Grease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Temperature Grease Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High Temperature Grease companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Temperature Grease market was valued at 20850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soap Thickener Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Grease include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Sinopec, Total S.A., BP Plc., Chevron Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG and Lubrizol Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Temperature Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Temperature Grease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Temperature Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soap Thickener

Non-soap Thickener

Lubricants

Global High Temperature Grease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Temperature Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Global High Temperature Grease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Temperature Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Temperature Grease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Temperature Grease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Temperature Grease sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Temperature Grease sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

Sinopec

Total S.A.

BP Plc.

Chevron Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub AG

Lubrizol Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Temperature Grease Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Temperature Grease Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Temperature Grease Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Temperature Grease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Temperature Grease Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Temperature Grease Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Temperature Grease Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Temperature Grease Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Temperature Grease Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Temperature Grease Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Temperature Grease Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Temperature Grease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Temperature Grease Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Grease Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Temperature Grease Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Grease Companies

4 Sights by Product

