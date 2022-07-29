Insect Growth Regulators Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insect growth regulator is a kind of specific insecticide, which does not directly kill insects when used, but blocks or interferes with normal development of insects during the period of individual development, so as to reduce the living capacity of insect individuals and die, and then cause the extinction of the population.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Growth Regulators in global, including the following market information:

The global Insect Growth Regulators market was valued at 680.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 787.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aerosol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insect Growth Regulators include Bayer, Helm Agro, Syngenta, Valent USA, Nufarm and McLaughlin Gormley King, etc.

We surveyed the Insect Growth Regulators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insect Growth Regulators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insect Growth Regulators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insect Growth Regulators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insect Growth Regulators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect Growth Regulators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insect Growth Regulators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insect Growth Regulators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insect Growth Regulators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insect Growth Regulators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insect Growth Regulators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect Growth Regulators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect Growth Regulators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Growth Regulators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect Growth Regulators Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Growth Regulators Companies

