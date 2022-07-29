Construction Insulation Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Insulation Materials include Knauf Insulation, Rockwool, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF and Kingspan Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Wool
Rockwool/Stonewool
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
Polyurethane Foams
Polyisocyanurate
Phenolic Foams
Others
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flat Roofs
Pitch Roofs
External Walls
Internal Walls
Cavity Walls
Floors
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Construction Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Construction Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Construction Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Construction Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Knauf Insulation
Rockwool
Johns Manville
BASF
Owens Corning
Paroc
Saint-Gobain
GAF
Kingspan Group
Beijing New Building Material
