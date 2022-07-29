Construction Insulation Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Insulation Materials include Knauf Insulation, Rockwool, Johns Manville, BASF, Owens Corning, Paroc, Saint-Gobain, GAF and Kingspan Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool

Rockwool/Stonewool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Polyurethane Foams

Polyisocyanurate

Phenolic Foams

Others

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flat Roofs

Pitch Roofs

External Walls

Internal Walls

Cavity Walls

Floors

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool

Johns Manville

BASF

Owens Corning

Paroc

Saint-Gobain

GAF

Kingspan Group

Beijing New Building Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Insulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Insulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Insulation Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

