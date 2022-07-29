Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound Insulation Plasterboards in global, including the following market information:
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Sound Insulation Plasterboards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sound Insulation Plasterboards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tapered-Edged Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sound Insulation Plasterboards include Saint- Gobain, USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply and Kanuf Gips and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sound Insulation Plasterboards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tapered-Edged
Square-Edged
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint- Gobain
USG Corporation
Etex Group
Armstrong World Industries
Georgia Pacific Llc
Boral Limited
Fletcher Building Limited
Gypsum Management and Supply
Kanuf Gips
National Gypsum Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sound Insulation Plasterboards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sound Insulation Plasterboards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Compani
