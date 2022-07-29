Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound Insulation Plasterboards in global, including the following market information:

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Sound Insulation Plasterboards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sound Insulation Plasterboards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tapered-Edged Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sound Insulation Plasterboards include Saint- Gobain, USG Corporation, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries, Georgia Pacific Llc, Boral Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply and Kanuf Gips and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sound Insulation Plasterboards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tapered-Edged

Square-Edged

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Sound Insulation Plasterboards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint- Gobain

USG Corporation

Etex Group

Armstrong World Industries

Georgia Pacific Llc

Boral Limited

Fletcher Building Limited

Gypsum Management and Supply

Kanuf Gips

National Gypsum Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sound Insulation Plasterboards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sound Insulation Plasterboards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sound Insulation Plasterboards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sound Insulation Plasterboards Compani

