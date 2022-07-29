Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVB interlayer can be purchased in colored sheets, such as for the blue or green “shade band” at the top edge of many automobile windshields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Polyvinyl Butyral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers include Eastman Chemical Company, Kuraray, Seksui Chemical Company, Everlam, Genau Manufacturing Company LLP, KB PVB, Chang Chung Group, DuLite and HUAKAI and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Polyvinyl Butyral
Structural Polyvinyl Butyral
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Photovoltaic
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman Chemical Company
Kuraray
Seksui Chemical Company
Everlam
Genau Manufacturing Company LLP
KB PVB
Chang Chung Group
DuLite
HUAKAI
JE Berkowitz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Interlayers Players in Global Market
