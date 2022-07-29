Water Based Adhesive Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Based Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Based Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Based Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water Based Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Based Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Based Adhesive include H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bayer MaterialScience, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Arkema, BASF, 3M and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Based Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Based Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Water Based Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Furniture

Other

Global Water Based Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Based Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Based Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Based Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water Based Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Bayer MaterialScience

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries

Arkema

BASF

3M

Ashland

Sika

Avery Dennison Corporation

Adhesive Research

Cyberbond

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Toyomorton

Masterbond

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Based Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Based Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Based Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Based Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Based Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Based Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Based Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Based Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

