Water Based Adhesive Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Based Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Based Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Based Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water Based Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Based Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Based Adhesive include H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bayer MaterialScience, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Arkema, BASF, 3M and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water Based Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Based Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Synthetic
Global Water Based Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Furniture
Other
Global Water Based Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water Based Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Based Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Based Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Based Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water Based Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Bayer MaterialScience
DowDuPont
Evonik Industries
Arkema
BASF
3M
Ashland
Sika
Avery Dennison Corporation
Adhesive Research
Cyberbond
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Toyomorton
Masterbond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Based Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Based Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Based Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Based Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Based Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Based Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Based Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Based Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Based Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Based Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Based Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Based Adhesive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/