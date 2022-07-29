Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene-acrylate rubber is a polymer of ethylene-methyl acrylate with carboxylic groups. AEM rubber has a better heat resistance than ACM. It also has a better tear strength, but a worse resistance to mineral oils than ACM.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene-acrylate Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ethylene-acrylate Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene-acrylate Rubber include Dow Inc. (DuPont), Vanderbilt Chemicals, Goodflex Rubber Company, Cooltec Elastomer, Eastern Seals (UK) Ltd and Ashtabula Rubber Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylene-acrylate Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molding

Extrusion

Calendaring

Rubber/Textile Adhesion

Rubber/Metal Bonding

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Chemical

Electronics

Other

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene-acrylate Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene-acrylate Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene-acrylate Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene-acrylate Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethylene-acrylate Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Inc. (DuPont)

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Goodflex Rubber Company

Cooltec Elastomer

Eastern Seals (UK) Ltd

Ashtabula Rubber Company

