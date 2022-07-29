D-Ribose Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of D-Ribose in global, including the following market information:
Global D-Ribose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global D-Ribose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five D-Ribose companies in 2021 (%)
The global D-Ribose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade D-Ribose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of D-Ribose include Chengzhi Life Science, Zhengzhou Tuoyang Industrial, Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group and Manus Aktteva Biopharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the D-Ribose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global D-Ribose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-Ribose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade D-Ribose
Pharmaceutical Grade D-Ribose
Global D-Ribose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-Ribose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediate
Food Additives
Health Products
Global D-Ribose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global D-Ribose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies D-Ribose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies D-Ribose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies D-Ribose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies D-Ribose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chengzhi Life Science
Zhengzhou Tuoyang Industrial
Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group
Manus Aktteva Biopharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 D-Ribose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global D-Ribose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global D-Ribose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global D-Ribose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global D-Ribose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global D-Ribose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top D-Ribose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global D-Ribose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global D-Ribose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global D-Ribose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global D-Ribose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-Ribose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers D-Ribose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Ribose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-Ribose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Ribose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global D-Ribose Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade D-Ribose
4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade D-Ribose
4.2 By Type – Global D-Ribose Revenue & Forecasts
