Beakers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beakers in global, including the following market information:
Global Beakers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beakers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Beakers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beakers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
50ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beakers include Corning, Karter Scientific Labware Manufacturing, Eisco, Azlon Plastics and Jencons Glass Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beakers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beakers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beakers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
50ml
100ml
250ml
500ml
1000ml
2000ml
Other
Global Beakers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beakers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Laboratory
Biotech and Pharmaceutical Company
Hospital
Other
Global Beakers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beakers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beakers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beakers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beakers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Beakers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corning
Karter Scientific Labware Manufacturing
Eisco
Azlon Plastics
Jencons Glass Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beakers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beakers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beakers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beakers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beakers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beakers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beakers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beakers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beakers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beakers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beakers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beakers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beakers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beakers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beakers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beakers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beakers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 50ml
4.1.3 100ml
4.1.4 250ml
4.1.5 500ml
4.1.6 1000ml
4.1.7 2000ml
4.1.8 Other
4.2 By Type
