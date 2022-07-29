Solar Window Films Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Window Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Window Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Window Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Solar Window Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Window Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clear (Non-Reflective) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Window Films include Eastman, Saint-Gobain SA, 3M, Lintec Corporation, Hanita Coatings, Johnson Window Films, Erickson/ASWF, Sekisui and Atlantic Solar Films, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Window Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Window Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Solar Window Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clear (Non-Reflective)
Dyed (Non-Reflective)
Vacuum Coated (Reflective)
Global Solar Window Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Solar Window Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Automobile
Others
Global Solar Window Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Solar Window Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Window Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Window Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Window Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Solar Window Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eastman
Saint-Gobain SA
3M
Lintec Corporation
Hanita Coatings
Johnson Window Films
Erickson/ASWF
Sekisui
Atlantic Solar Films
Solar Insulation
Global PET Films
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Window Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Window Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Window Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Window Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solar Window Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solar Window Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Window Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Window Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Window Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Window Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Window Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Window Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Window Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Window Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Window Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Window Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solar Window Films Market Siz
