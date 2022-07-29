Post Consumer Textiles Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Post Consumer Textiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Post Consumer Textiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Post Consumer Textiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Natural Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Post Consumer Textiles include Santanderina Group, Aquafil S.p.A, Unifi, Pentatonic, Ascent, PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD, AQUAFIL SPA , MONTICOLOR SpA and Filspec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Post Consumer Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Natural Materials

by Synthetic Materials

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing Industry

Household Products

Medical Use

Industrial Use

Automotive

Ocean Cleaning

Other

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Post Consumer Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Post Consumer Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Post Consumer Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Post Consumer Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Santanderina Group

Aquafil S.p.A

Unifi

Pentatonic

Ascent

PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD

AQUAFIL SPA

MONTICOLOR SpA

Filspec

Evrnu

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

GHEZZI Spa

Vivify Textiles

HALLOTEX

Usha Yarns

Pine Crest Fabrics?Inc

Morssinkhof Sustainable Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Post Consumer Textiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Post Consumer Textiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Post Consumer Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Post Consumer Textiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Post Consumer Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Post Consumer Textiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Post Consumer Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post Consumer Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Post Consumer Textiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post Consumer Textiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Post Consumer Textiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post Consumer Textiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

