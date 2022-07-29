Post Consumer Textiles Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Post Consumer Textiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Post Consumer Textiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Post Consumer Textiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Natural Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Post Consumer Textiles include Santanderina Group, Aquafil S.p.A, Unifi, Pentatonic, Ascent, PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD, AQUAFIL SPA , MONTICOLOR SpA and Filspec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Post Consumer Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Natural Materials
by Synthetic Materials
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing Industry
Household Products
Medical Use
Industrial Use
Automotive
Ocean Cleaning
Other
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Post Consumer Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Post Consumer Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Post Consumer Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Post Consumer Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Santanderina Group
Aquafil S.p.A
Unifi
Pentatonic
Ascent
PURE WASTE TEXTILES LTD
AQUAFIL SPA
MONTICOLOR SpA
Filspec
Evrnu
Radici Partecipazioni SpA
GHEZZI Spa
Vivify Textiles
HALLOTEX
Usha Yarns
Pine Crest Fabrics?Inc
Morssinkhof Sustainable Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Post Consumer Textiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Post Consumer Textiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Post Consumer Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Post Consumer Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Post Consumer Textiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Post Consumer Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Post Consumer Textiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Post Consumer Textiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Post Consumer Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post Consumer Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Post Consumer Textiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post Consumer Textiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Post Consumer Textiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post Consumer Textiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/