5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
5,5-Dimethylhydantoin is a chemical substance with a molecular formula of C5H8N2O2. Appearance is white to off-white crystal or crystalline powder.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) in global, including the following market information:
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99% Purity Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) include Fond Chemical, Alichem, Oakwood Chemical, ABCR GmbH, Anward, Life Chemicals, AHH Chemical, AA Blocks and Ya Guang Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
99% Purity Type
98% Purity Type
97% Purity Type
Others
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Amino Acid Intermediate
Special Epoxy Resin Intermediate
Water-Soluble Resin Intermediate
Fungicide Intermediate
Preservative Intermediate
Others
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fond Chemical
Alichem
Oakwood Chemical
ABCR GmbH
Anward
Life Chemicals
AHH Chemical
AA Blocks
Ya Guang Chemicals
Xin Tao Yuan
Mei Lin Chemicals
BICON
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 5,5- Dimethylhydantoin (CAS 77-71-4) Players in Globa
