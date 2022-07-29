Ethyl Benzene Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ethylbenzene is an organic compound with the formula C6H5CH2CH3. It is a highly flammable, colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of gasoline. This monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbon is important in the petrochemical industry as an intermediate in the production of styrene, the precursor to polystyrene, a common plastic material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Benzene in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethyl Benzene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethyl Benzene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ethyl Benzene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethyl Benzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Benzene include LyondellBasell Industries, Shell Nederland Chemie BV, BASF SE, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp and Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethyl Benzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl Benzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylene
Benzene
Global Ethyl Benzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Electronics
Paints & Coatings
Agriculture
Rubber
Others
Global Ethyl Benzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethyl Benzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethyl Benzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethyl Benzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ethyl Benzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LyondellBasell Industries
Shell Nederland Chemie BV
BASF SE
NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc
CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co
Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited
Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte
Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp
Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company
