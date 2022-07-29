Ethyl Benzene Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylbenzene is an organic compound with the formula C6H5CH2CH3. It is a highly flammable, colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of gasoline. This monocyclic aromatic hydrocarbon is important in the petrochemical industry as an intermediate in the production of styrene, the precursor to polystyrene, a common plastic material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Benzene in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethyl Benzene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethyl Benzene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethyl Benzene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethyl Benzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Benzene include LyondellBasell Industries, Shell Nederland Chemie BV, BASF SE, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte, Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp and Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethyl Benzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethyl Benzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene

Benzene

Global Ethyl Benzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Agriculture

Rubber

Others

Global Ethyl Benzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethyl Benzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethyl Benzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethyl Benzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethyl Benzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethyl Benzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell Industries

Shell Nederland Chemie BV

BASF SE

NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals Co

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited

Seraya Chemicals Singapore Pte

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp

Qufu Xindi Chemical Research Limited Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethyl Benzene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethyl Benzene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethyl Benzene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethyl Benzene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethyl Benzene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethyl Benzene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethyl Benzene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethyl Benzene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethyl Benzene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethyl Benzene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethyl Benzene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Benzene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Benzene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Benzene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Benzene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Benzene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ethyl Benzene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene

4.1.3 Benzene

4.2 By Typ

