Facade Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Facade is generally one exterior side of a building, usually, but not always, the front.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Facade in Global, including the following market information:

Global Facade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Facade market was valued at 186410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 247350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Ventilated Façade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Facade include Rockpanel Group, Fundermax, Hansen Group, YKK AP, Trimo, Schuco International, Skanska, National Enclosure Company and Enclos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Facade companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Facade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Ventilated Façade

Ventilated Façade

Others

Global Facade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Facade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Facade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Facade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rockpanel Group

Fundermax

Hansen Group

YKK AP

Trimo

Schuco International

Skanska

National Enclosure Company

Enclos

Aluplex

Gartner

Bouygues

Hochtief

EOS Facades Limited

Wicona

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Facade Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Facade Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Facade Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Facade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Facade Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Facade Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Facade Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Facade Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Facade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Facade Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facade Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Facade Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Non-Ventilated Façade

4.1.3 Ventilated Façade

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Facade Re

