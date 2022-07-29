Facade Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Facade is generally one exterior side of a building, usually, but not always, the front.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Facade in Global, including the following market information:
Global Facade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Facade market was valued at 186410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 247350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Ventilated Façade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Facade include Rockpanel Group, Fundermax, Hansen Group, YKK AP, Trimo, Schuco International, Skanska, National Enclosure Company and Enclos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Facade companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Facade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Ventilated Façade
Ventilated Façade
Others
Global Facade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Global Facade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Facade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Facade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Facade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rockpanel Group
Fundermax
Hansen Group
YKK AP
Trimo
Schuco International
Skanska
National Enclosure Company
Enclos
Aluplex
Gartner
Bouygues
Hochtief
EOS Facades Limited
Wicona
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Facade Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Facade Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Facade Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Facade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Facade Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Facade Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Facade Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Facade Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Facade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Facade Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Facade Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facade Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Facade Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Non-Ventilated Façade
4.1.3 Ventilated Façade
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Facade Re
