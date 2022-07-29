Etch Process Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Etch Process is used in microfabrication to chemically remove layers from the surface of a wafer during manufacturing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Etch Process in Global, including the following market information:

The global Etch Process market was valued at 7886 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry etching Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Etch Process include Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp., LAM Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Nissha Co. Ltd., Cadence Inc., Chemcut Corp., Comsol Inc. and Conard Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Etch Process companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Etch Process Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Etch Process Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Etch Process Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Etch Process Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Etch Process Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Etch Process Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Etch Process Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Etch Process Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Etch Process Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Etch Process Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Etch Process Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Etch Process Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etch Process Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Etch Process Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etch Process Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Etch Process Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Dry etching

4.1.3 Wet etching

