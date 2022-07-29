Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ceramics are inorganic, crystalline and non-metals that are made of oxygen, nitrogen and carbon compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles include Nitco Tiles, Crossville, Rak Ceramics, Atlas Concorde, China Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Orient Tile, Porcelanosa Grupo and Florida Til, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall Tiles

Mosaic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Quarry Tiles

Floor Tiles

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flooring and Wall Cladding of Residential

Commercial Buildings

Recreational Area

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nitco Tiles

Crossville

Rak Ceramics

Atlas Concorde

China Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics

Orient Tile

Porcelanosa Grupo

Florida Til

Asian Granit

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti

Saloni Ceramica

Mohawk Industries

