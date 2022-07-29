Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ceramics are inorganic, crystalline and non-metals that are made of oxygen, nitrogen and carbon compounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles include Nitco Tiles, Crossville, Rak Ceramics, Atlas Concorde, China Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics, Orient Tile, Porcelanosa Grupo and Florida Til, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wall Tiles
Mosaic Tiles
Porcelain Tiles
Quarry Tiles
Floor Tiles
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flooring and Wall Cladding of Residential
Commercial Buildings
Recreational Area
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nitco Tiles
Crossville
Rak Ceramics
Atlas Concorde
China Ceramics
Kajaria Ceramics
Orient Tile
Porcelanosa Grupo
Florida Til
Asian Granit
Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti
Saloni Ceramica
Mohawk Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic and Natural Ston
