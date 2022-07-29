Denim Finishing Agents Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Denim finishing agents are used for manufacturing denim products including jeans, jackets, bags and trousers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Denim Finishing Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Denim Finishing Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Denim Finishing Agents market was valued at 1137.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1520.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Enzymes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Denim Finishing Agents include BASF, DowDuPont, Huntsman, Seydel, Garmon Chemicals, Asutex, Rudolf, Pulcra Chemicals and Americos Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Denim Finishing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Enzymes
Resins
Softeners
Defoamers
Bleaching
Crush-Resistant
Anti-Back Staining
Others
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Others
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Denim Finishing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Denim Finishing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Denim Finishing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Denim Finishing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DowDuPont
Huntsman
Seydel
Garmon Chemicals
Asutex
Rudolf
Pulcra Chemicals
Americos Industries
Denimist Chemical
CHT
Denim Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Denim Finishing Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Denim Finishing Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Denim Finishing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Denim Finishing Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Denim Finishing Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Denim Finishing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Denim Finishing Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Denim Finishing Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Denim Finishing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Denim Finishing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Denim Finishing Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denim Finishing Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Denim Finishing Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denim Finishing Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
