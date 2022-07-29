Polymerization Inhibitors Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monomers are often stabilized by the addition of inhibitors to prevent polymerization initiation by light, heat and air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymerization Inhibitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymerization Inhibitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymerization Inhibitors market was valued at 3662.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4666.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydroquinones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymerization Inhibitors include Addivant, Lanxess, Nufarm, Nalco and Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymerization Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydroquinones

Quinines

Aromatic Nitro Compounds

Amines

Aromatic

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical

Resins

Chemical Intermediates

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerization Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymerization Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymerization Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymerization Inhibitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymerization Inhibitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Addivant

Lanxess

Nufarm

Nalco

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

