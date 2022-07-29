2022 De-Aromatic Solvents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global De-Aromatic Solvents market was valued at 107.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

De-aromatic solvents, also called de-aromatized hydrocarbon solvents or de-aromatic solvents, are a class of hydrocarbon solvents that are characterized by the presence of paraffinic, iso-paraffinic, and naphthenic components with very low aromatic content (<400 ppm).The global De-Aromatic Solvents industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Group and Petro China. At present, Exxon Mobil is the world leader, holding 22.72% production market share in 2017. The global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents increases from 880 K MT in 2013 to 999 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.23%. In 2017, the global De-Aromatic Solvents consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 39.04% of global consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents. De-Aromatic Solvents downstream is wide and recently De-Aromatic Solvents has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Paints & Coatings, Metal Working, Industrial Cleaning, Consumer Products, Drilling Fluids and Adhesives & Sealants. Globally, the De-Aromatic Solvents market is mainly driven by growing demand for Paints & Coatings. Paints & Coatings accounts for nearly 42.53% of total downstream consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents in global. De-Aromatic Solvents can be mainly divided into Low Flash Point, Medium Flash Point and High Flash Point which Medium Flash Point captures about 58.73% of De-Aromatic Solvents market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of De-Aromatic Solvents. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, De-Aromatic Solvents consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of De-Aromatic Solvents is estimated to be 1257 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Mehta Petro Refineries

Eastern Petroleum

SK

Cepsa

Gandhar Oil Refinery

Neste Oyj

Sinopec Group

Petro China

Luoyang Jinda

Maohua Shihua

By Types:

Low Flash Point

Medium Flash Point

High Flash Point

By Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Metal Working

Industrial Cleaning

Consumer Products

Drilling Fluids

Adhesives & Sealants

