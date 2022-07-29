2022 Tackifiers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Tackifiers market was valued at 319.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting tack and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive. Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RÜTGERS Group

By Types:

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

By Applications:

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Rubber

